One of Omaha’s roughest roads may finally get repaired

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Howard Street, between 48th and 50th Streets, is a mess. And that is nothing new. Recent rains have further damaged the already pothole-ridden road that borders Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, and residents who live there haven’t seen much hope for improvement in recent years.

“All we’ve asked for over the years, is just someone to come through and patch the holes every once in a while,” said resident John Barna. “Now it’s to the point where its almost impassable.”

But University of Nebraska Medical Center’s vision of connecting their Saddle Creek development project across and through the Dundee district may provide a solution to this long puzzling problem.

According to Brian Spencer, UNMC Executive Director of Campus Development and Real Estate, he has been working with the city on a plan to include this section of Howard Street in their overall vision of “a multi-modal trail here to connect into the heart of Dundee from the Med Center with a safe bikeway and eventually get this street cleaned up.”

Residents like the Barna family, who have lived along Howard since 1965, have heard many ideas and proposals from the city and others, but most either turned out to be too expensive for the landowners or too difficult to pull off. While son John said he is enthused about the long-term project, he’d settle for something simple if it makes the street safe now.

“You know, there are utilities here, this is a street, there’s sewer lines and gas lines here,” Barna said. “We would just want the major holes patched, and I think everybody would be happy.”

Spencer was enthusiastic about the overall vision of the UNMC project, and believes the collaboration between the university, city and residents will provide something special a few years down the road.

“I can’t say anything absolute abut the timing, but we’re planning to break ground on the first of the projects on the Saddle Creek Campus for the Med Center in the next twelve months,” Spencer said. “If that happens, we’ll keep working to push this and get this multi-modal connection deep into Dundee.”

