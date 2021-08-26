Advertisement

NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark(Craig Chandler | University of Nebraska)
By Gina Dvorak and Cassie Crowe
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark has been released on his own recognizance after he was arrested on a felony charge of witness tampering.

Douglas County Court documents state that Stark is facing one count of tampering with a witness, informant, or juror — a Class 4 felony. The alleged tampering happened almost a year ago; the documents indicate the charge is related to an Aug. 14, 2020, incident.

The documents also note that Stark is not to have contact with a specific individual.

Stark is slated to appear in court Thursday morning.

