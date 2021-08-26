North Omaha ministry hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic at food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department set up a clinic Wednesday where vaccination rates are among some of the lowest in the city.

The pandemic hit parts of north Omaha very hard. The vaccination rates in some ZIP Codes are around 30%, and there are people there still dealing with food insecurity.

The Heart Ministry is helping the community on both fronts. Officials say the drive-up food pantry serves around 150 cars each day and distributes 600,000 pounds of food each month.

But people who drive through the pantry get more than food; they also get information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Working with the Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, Heart Ministry officials said it was their fourth vaccination clinic — they have administered 56 doses to date.

“We had 15 people, roughly, in our first clinic,” said Mark Dahir, CEO of the ministry. “Second clinic, we had just over 30.”

Waiting at the clinic Wednesday after getting his first shot, Andre Ellis said the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine did help him make up his mind to get the shot.

“Yeah, I started to listen a little bit more — was kind of thrown off a little bit, but now seems like the right thing to come get vaccinated,” Ellis said.

Catherine White, who got her third shot Wednesday, said she didn’t understand why so many in the African-American community have yet to take their first shot.

“If you go and look and see people in the hospital on TV that are suffering from having this and wishing they had the shot, then they would get the shot. I don’t understand,” White said.

Heart Ministry is doing all it can to help people get through the pandemic, providing many services to the community, including vaccine to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Previously, there’s only about a third of the people in north Omaha who are vaccinated, and we’re trying to participate in a way, as the community sees fit. We can increase that percentage,” Dahir said.

