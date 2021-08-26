Advertisement

Nebraska Volleyball’s Friday morning match cancelled due to COVID-19 issue with Tulsa

Volleyball
Volleyball(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team’s Friday morning match vs Tulsa has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues for Tulsa.

READ MORE: Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19

The Husker Invitational tournament schedule now includes three matches for the weekend at the Devaney Center. On Friday, Aug. 27, Kansas State and Colgate meet at 11 a.m., followed by the originally-scheduled Colgate-Nebraska match at 6:30 p.m. The tournament concludes on Saturday, Aug. 28 with Kansas State-Nebraska at 4 p.m.

Fans will receive free admission to Friday morning’s match between K-State and Colgate.

Ticketholders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the cancelled Tulsa-Nebraska match. Refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary during regular-season play.

Nebraska’s Friday match will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+, and Saturday’s match will be televised on BTN. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will have the radio call on the Huskers Radio Network.

RELATED: Husker football team 90% vaccinated, per Trev Alberts

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
A large tree broke apart during an overnight storm
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Omaha-metro
Ryan Larsen, now 12, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on...
100 days later, Ryan Larsen case still active but slowing down, chief says
Craig Keller & Whitney Reynek
Two arrested for copper theft, power outage in northwest Iowa
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge

Latest News

Husker fans fill the west side of Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019, for the...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ for Nebraska football home games
Storm picture
La Vista set to pick up storm debris
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
Heat Index
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A few storms possible north, heat & humidity win out otherwise