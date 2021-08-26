Nebraska National Guard deploying 150 soldiers to southwest U.S. border

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska National Guard is preparing to deploy two units — from Grand Island and Columbus — to assist at the border in October.

Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1-376th Aviation Battalion, based in Grand Island, and the 128th Engineer Battalion, based in Columbus, will be assisting Customs and Border Protection with law enforcement along the southwest border, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman said. That amounts to approximately 150 Nebraska soldiers.

During their deployment, the units will be under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North.

