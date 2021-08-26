La Vista set to pick up storm debris

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Public Works will begin curbside pickup of residential tree and vegetation debris from this week’s storm beginning Monday, August 30.

Residents in city limits should stack debris near curb lines. Crews will not go into yards.

Debris should not block sidewalks or streets and should be cut to a maximum of six feet long and no more than four inches in diameter.

Debris should be set out by 7 a.m. Monday. Public works will only make one pass on each street.

Questions? Call La Vista Public Works at 402-331-827.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.