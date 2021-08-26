Huskers recruit showed massive determination overcoming foot paralysis as a child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ernest Hausmann, who is about to enter his final high school football season is as strong as they come.

The Columbus linebacker and Nebraska recruit said, “I like the hard route.”

For him, the hard route started on the other side of the world in Uganda, where he was born. Just before moving here as a five-year-old, he was given a shot by an uncertified doctor that hit a nerve and paralyzed his left foot. As a young child who moved here after being adopted, he knew he was in for a lengthy battle. He was also taking piano lessons instead of playing sports. Sports did not appear to be in his future.

Fast forward more than a decade later, he’s one of the top football players in his class in the state.

Next year he will be in Lincoln and likes the idea of a rebuilding program, it fits him. That’s part of the reason he choose Nebraska. But before Ernest heads to Lincoln, he made a position change. Moving from outside linebacker last year to inside linebacker this year at Columbus. The position he will likely play in college.

