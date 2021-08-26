Homeschooling social media group offers answers, support for Omaha-area parents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-metro area Facebook group helping parents interested in home-schooling is getting a lot of attention lately.

In this group, HOME stands for Homeschooling in the Omaha-Metro for Everyone. It helps guide interested parents through the homeschooling process, and with COVID-19 numbers increasing in our schools, more and more parents are checking into the group.

With COVID-19 spreading in area schools, some have shut down classrooms and put students and teachers into quarantine. Parents on both sides of the masking issue are uncertain about how this COVID-controlled school year will play out.

Lisa Ucman, who has been homeschooling her children long before the COVID outbreak, says it’s the best thing for her family.

“We also had several small children in a short period of time, so the flexibility of it was very enticing... so we could make our schedule work for us and work with the rhythm of our family,” she said.

Ucman, a former teacher, is one of the administrators for homeschooling in the HOME Facebook group. She helps parents learn more about homeschooling.

She said the number of parents showing interest has grown since the outbreak of the virus.

“We have several people joining the group every single day, like I said, for all different reasons. Our group has over doubled in size in the last 18 months just because of all the things,” Ucman said. “There are parents that are pulling cause they’re worried that their kids aren’t safe at school with infections going up; and there are parents who feel strongly that they don’t want their child in a mask all day. ... They’re both coming from wanting the best for their child.”

Ucman has been homeschooling her children for nine years. One of her four has already graduated. Another, Claire, is in the fourth grade.

The HOME Facebook group has 3,400 members. Ucman said there are plenty of people to answer parents’ questions and help walk them through the process.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.