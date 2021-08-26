Advertisement

LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Ricketts to discuss Nebraska hospital staffing

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to talk about staffing at Nebraska hospitals during a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference.

Ricketts’ news conference comes days after Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health, and Bryan Health announced they would again be pausing elective surgeries to preserve hospital capacity. Nebraska Medicine also noted the state’s nursing shortage as a factor in its decision.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebok page.

The state has been criticized for its recent recruiting efforts for nursing jobs at a veterans hospital in Bellevue and other health care employment listings highlighting that the positions do not require the employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination requirements are becoming more common — and controversial — as several agencies and employers have been issuing COVID-19 vaccination requirement policies since the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccination on Monday.

Eight Nebraska healthcare systems announced their vaccination requirement earlier this month. A group gathered near UNMC on Monday afternoon to protest the decision. Critics say the mandate could cause a staff exodus, but leaders of the eight healthcare systems reported earlier this week that at least 80% of their staff had already been vaccinated.

In Texas on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning state and local COVID-19 vaccination mandates even as Texas reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
A large tree broke apart during an overnight storm
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Omaha-metro
Ryan Larsen, now 12, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on...
100 days later, Ryan Larsen case still active but slowing down, chief says
Craig Keller & Whitney Reynek
Two arrested for copper theft, power outage in northwest Iowa
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge

Latest News

Children's Hospital and Medical Center unveiled its newly completed Hubbard Center for Children...
Children’s Hospital opens Hubbard Center, adding helipad, pediatric ICUs, specialty care
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Nebraska nursing homes prep for vaccine order
Early RSV surge pushing Douglas County pediatric care to its limits