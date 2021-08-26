LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Ricketts to discuss Nebraska hospital staffing

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to talk about staffing at Nebraska hospitals during a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference.

Ricketts’ news conference comes days after Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health, and Bryan Health announced they would again be pausing elective surgeries to preserve hospital capacity. Nebraska Medicine also noted the state’s nursing shortage as a factor in its decision.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebok page.

The state has been criticized for its recent recruiting efforts for nursing jobs at a veterans hospital in Bellevue and other health care employment listings highlighting that the positions do not require the employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination requirements are becoming more common — and controversial — as several agencies and employers have been issuing COVID-19 vaccination requirement policies since the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccination on Monday.

Eight Nebraska healthcare systems announced their vaccination requirement earlier this month. A group gathered near UNMC on Monday afternoon to protest the decision. Critics say the mandate could cause a staff exodus, but leaders of the eight healthcare systems reported earlier this week that at least 80% of their staff had already been vaccinated.

In Texas on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning state and local COVID-19 vaccination mandates even as Texas reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.