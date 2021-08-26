David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and humid with isolated storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few thunderstorms rumbled north of the metro this morning, but sunshine and a strong south breeze returned this afternoon helping temperatures to soar back into the middle 90s around the metro. Humidity levels also increased, helping to push the heat index well above 100 degrees around the metro, and we will continue to see heat index readings over 100 through the evening hours. Temperatures will only slow cool off tonight, likely still in the 80s through at least Midnight. A few more storms may develop across northeast Nebraska into northern Iowa but should remain north of the metro again.

Outside of a few storms north of Omaha in the morning, hot and humid conditions will persist on Friday. Temperatures will jump back into the 90s by Noon, with highs yet again in the middle 90s. With plenty of humidity still in place, heat index readings should climb back into the 100 to 110 degree range for much of the area. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm in the evening, but the bulk of the area will stay dry.

Friday Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see one more hot and humid day on Saturday before a cold front will finally bring us a little relief. That front will move through Saturday night, with at least scattered thunderstorms along the front. Temperatures on Sunday should drop about 10 degrees, with highs in the middle 80s and slightly lower humidity. Storm chances may linger on Monday, keeping temperatures in the 80s. More heat is on the way next week, with highs working back up into the 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.