Camera captures couple using stolen credit cards

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is your chance to help solve a theft from the parking lot at the Platteview Country Club.

Credit cards were stolen an unlocked car at the parking lot.

On July 17, a security camera snapped a picture of two people who used the credit cards at Shadow Lake Shopping Center.

It was one of several places where the cards were used to purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise.

If you can help identify them call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.