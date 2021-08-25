Advertisement

WATCH: Daybreak coverage of Omaha storm

By Lauren Melendez, Rusty Lord and Clay Ostarly
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A storm swept through the Omaha metro early Thursday morning leaving about 14,000 OPPD customers without power.

Among the damage Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord reported the strongest recorded wind gust was in northwest Omaha with 64 MPH wind as 12:55 a.m. Other areas may have seen similar gusts.

A cluster of storms developed south of Columbus around 11 p.m. Wednesday and moved east.

The leading edge arrived in Omaha around midnight before moving on to the southeast.

6 News was live during Daybreak near 50th & Dodge where a massive tree was knocked into the road at 50th Street.

City crews were on the scene quickly.

