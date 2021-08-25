Advertisement

UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln is closing the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity house and suspending operations while it investigates a report of a sexual assault the first week of classes.

Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a statement Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m., hours after a large group of students gathered outside the fraternity house to protest Tuesday night.

Below is Chancellor Green’s statement:

“We take any allegation of sexual assault very seriously, and the UNL Police Department began investigating this incident as soon as the report came in. That investigation remains open and is ongoing.”

“The Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at UNL is currently under probation for previous violations of university policy. We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of the Fiji chapter while this investigation is ongoing, due to potential violations of that probation. This is the responsible action to take for everyone involved.

“We are committed to creating a safe campus environment for our students, faculty and staff. No one should be a victim of sexual assault or harassment, and we have taken a number of steps to provide additional support and reporting mechanisms for our campus. This spring, under the recommendation of the Campuswide Collaborative on Sexual Misconduct, we instituted new mandatory Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Training. Additional resources for anyone who has been a victim of sexual misconduct can be found here. The university is also required by federal law to follow a [process]process to investigate and address allegations of sexual misconduct.”

