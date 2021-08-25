UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln is closing the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity house and suspending operations while it investigates a report of a sexual assault the first week of classes.

Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a statement Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m., hours after a large group of students gathered outside the fraternity house to protest Tuesday night.

Below is Chancellor Green’s statement:

“We take any allegation of sexual assault very seriously, and the UNL Police Department began investigating this incident as soon as the report came in. That investigation remains open and is ongoing.”

“The Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at UNL is currently under probation for previous violations of university policy. We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of the Fiji chapter while this investigation is ongoing, due to potential violations of that probation. This is the responsible action to take for everyone involved.

“We are committed to creating a safe campus environment for our students, faculty and staff. No one should be a victim of sexual assault or harassment, and we have taken a number of steps to provide additional support and reporting mechanisms for our campus. This spring, under the recommendation of the Campuswide Collaborative on Sexual Misconduct, we instituted new mandatory Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Training. Additional resources for anyone who has been a victim of sexual misconduct can be found here. The university is also required by federal law to follow a [process]process to investigate and address allegations of sexual misconduct.”

Very large protest outside the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI), across the street from the UNL Student Union. R Street closed from 16th to 14th, as LPD & UNLPD are just overseeing at least 1,000 students here.@LLCScanner @1011_News pic.twitter.com/TunjQ0bsoI — Ryan Swanigan🎙 (@TheRyanSwanigan) August 25, 2021

We go from that moment, this this one: moment of silence being held for victims of sexual assault ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PrnJ4YBOEZ — Ryan Swanigan🎙 (@TheRyanSwanigan) August 25, 2021

