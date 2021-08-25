Advertisement

Two arrested for copper theft, power outage in northeast Nebraska

Craig Keller & Whitney Reynek
Craig Keller & Whitney Reynek
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONONA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing copper which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and triggered power outages.

The Monona County, Nebraska sheriff’s office reported that 911 began receiving calls of fires at electrical sub-stations throughout the western half of the county about 8:14 p.m. Saturday.

The fires caused the power outages.

The energy provider determined that someone had removed copper from the substations grounding rods.

Deputies received information about possible suspects the next day and executed a search warrant at a home in rural Whiting. Deputies reported recovering items that were taken from the substations and two other burglaries in the county.

Craig Keller, 40 of Onawa and Whitney Reynek, 30 of Tekamah were arrested for the same charges of first degree theft, criminal mischief, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. HIs bond was set at $21,000 and her bond was set at $10,000.

More charges could be filed as the situation is investigated further. Any information should be directed to the Monona County sheriff’s office at 712-433-1414.

