Storm knocks out power to thousands in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A storm swept through the Omaha metro early Wednesday morning leaving about 14,000 OPPD customers without power.

The Omaha Public School District reported that Omaha South High School was without power and air-conditioning, so school was held by remote Wednesday.

Westside Community Schools reported its administration was without power, so it was closed for the day.

Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord reported the strongest recorded wind gust was in northwest Omaha with 64 MPH wind at 12:55 a.m. Other areas may have seen similar gusts.

A cluster of storms developed south of Columbus around 11 p.m. Wednesday and moved east.

The leading edge arrived in Omaha around midnight before moving on to the southeast.

6 News was live during Daybreak near 50th & Dodge streets where a massive tree was knocked into the road at 50th Street. City crews were on the scene quickly.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.