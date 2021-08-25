Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Storms exit this morning, heat on the way again this afternoon.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a busy night of storms, rain and storms will continue to move southeast and out of the area. There will be some cleanup in the area after some 60-65 mph gusts brought down a few trees overnight. That cleanup will happen with heat and humidity in place this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Heat index values likely jump up to near 100 degrees this afternoon, slightly cooler than the last couple days.

Wednesday Heat Index
Wednesday Heat Index(WOWT)

There could be a few more storms in the area north of the metro again late today and tonight but most of us likely stay dry overnight. That threat of storms likely stays just north of the area Thursday as we heat up quite a bit. Get ready for another day with highs reach the upper 90s Thursday and heat index values pushing 110 degree as times in the afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll continue to see 90s into the weekend before a Saturday night/early Sunday cool front will drop in and give us a cooler Sunday afternoon in the mid 80s. It will be a little less humid by then as well.

3 Day FOrecast
3 Day FOrecast(WOWT)

