Pop-up Oasis bounces back from flash flood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flash flood that wreaked havoc on Omaha’s Old Market in early August also damaged a small garden, nestled on the corner of Leavenworth and 13th Street. But that garden has bounced back in a hurry.

The Pop-Up Oasis has been growing in the lot since the last building there was demolished in 2017. It’s a collaboration between non-profits, businesses and philanthropists, sown from a vision of a harmonious downtown green space.

“One thing I’ve tried to do is plant tings that are beautiful,” said Nancy Scott, who oversees the garden, working with volunteers to create a unique space. “I want people to know that your vegetable garden doesn’t have to be back behind the shed, I’ve got colorful vegetables, I’ve got unusual vegetables you may not have even seen.”

She also has flowers, and spices, herbs and more, attracting migrating monarch butterflies and visitors alike.

”People just pop up, walk in here taking photos, just enjoying the garden,” Scott said. “So its producing a garden for the soul as well as for the stomach.”

The garden produced nearly a half ton of vegetables for area pantries by early August, but then came the flash flood of August 7th. Two feet of water and six inches of mud covered the garden, and runoff from sewage and more in the street made any more harvesting this summer out of the question.

“We can’t harvest it because the sewers backed up,” Scott said. “We don’t know what else is in there.”

But they will continue to harvest the food, instead putting it into compost and thus feeding other gardens until theirs returns to health. Which should be soon.

“We don’t know every year if we’ll be here, because the owners may decide to put a building up,” Scott said. “That’s why it s a pop-up. We just popped up in this spot, having a beautiful garden and trying to be good for the community in all different ways.”

You can learn more about Omaha’s Pop-up Oasis at their website.

Pop-up Oasis in Old Market (Brent Weber)

