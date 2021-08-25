Advertisement

Police conducting death investigation in north Omaha neighborhood

(KWQC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that they are investigating a death in north Omaha but do not believe it to be suspicious.

An OPD spokesman said the Homicide Unit on Tuesday night was called to the scene near 47th and Redman avenues.

“The death investigation does not appear to be suspicious at this time and appears to be a suicide,” OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci said in a news release addressing rumors spreading on social media.

Police said OPD would provide an update if further details uncovered during the investigation led detectives to believe there was foul play.

