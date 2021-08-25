Advertisement

Omaha Police make arrest in Sunday’s fatal shooting

Omaha Police arrested Brandon Boone, suspected in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
Omaha Police arrested Brandon Boone, suspected in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in Sunday night’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.

Officers arrested Brandon Boone, 28, on a warrant for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, according to the OPD release. Boone was arrested without incident, the release states.

OPD said Nau was found dead outside of a home near 83rd and Miami streets.

Omaha Police asked that anyone with information on the incident should call the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

