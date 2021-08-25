Omaha man accused of sexual assault while failing to properly register as sex offender

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was formally charged with first degree sexual assault Wednesday while also facing pending charges of failing to properly register as a sex offender.

Bond for Austin Mathiasen, 33, was set at $500,000.

A woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in September 2020. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said a neighbor assured her that he was a “cool dude” when she was asked to let him in to use her restroom. He allegedly sexually assaulted her, used the restroom, and then threatened to kill her if she called police.

He was questioned Aug. 11 this year. After denying the accusation, police served a warrant and took his DNA which allegedly matched the DNA found in the assault kit of the victim. Mathiasen could get 1-50 years in prison if he is convicted of the crime.

In 2008, Mathiasen was convicted and sent to prison for first-degree attempted sexual assault in Platte County, Nebraska. He was released in 2016 and was required to register as a sex offender.

Court records show he failed to properly report his address in February 2017, September 2018, February 2020, and February 2021.

He was sentenced to probation on May 25 this year for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.

However on May 10, before he was sentenced, investigators were conducting a compliance check on him. They went to the home he listed on the registration and his mother told investigators he did not live there permanently but at multiple addresses. The situation led authorities to charge him again for improperly registering as a sex offender.

Those charges are pending along with the sexual assault.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.