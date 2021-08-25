Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several hundred University of Nebraska-Lincoln students gathered outside the Phi Gamma Delta, also known as FIJI, fraternity house Tuesday night protesting an alleged sexual assault.

According to campus crime logs, a sexual assault was reported at the Phi Gamma Delta house, near 14th & R Streets, between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Monday night.

Students at the protest said that all fraternity and sorority activities and gatherings for Tuesday night had been canceled in response to the protest.

Crowds started gathering around the fraternity house around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where chants of “What do we want? Justice” and “If we don’t get it, what do we do? Shut it down!” were echoed by those in attendance.

Both UNL Police and Lincoln Police were on scene to monitor the situation.

Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity issued the following statement:

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity is working closely with the UNL Police to investigate recent allegations of sexual assault that involve one of the student members of the fraternity. We take these allegations very seriously as they absolutely do not meet our fraternity Code of Conduct. To our knowledge, no charges have been filed with the UNL Police or other local authorities. Phi Gamma Delta’s number-one priority is the safety and security of students, visitors, staff and other members of our community. We are assisting local authorities and are providing any information and assistance they need. As the investigation continues, we are prepared to take immediate, appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of all who are part of or visit Phi Gamma Delta.

This is a developing story.

