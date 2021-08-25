Advertisement

Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations

By Bill Schammert
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several hundred University of Nebraska-Lincoln students gathered outside the Phi Gamma Delta, also known as FIJI, fraternity house Tuesday night protesting an alleged sexual assault.

According to campus crime logs, a sexual assault was reported at the Phi Gamma Delta house, near 14th & R Streets, between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Monday night.

Students at the protest said that all fraternity and sorority activities and gatherings for Tuesday night had been canceled in response to the protest.

Crowds started gathering around the fraternity house around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where chants of “What do we want? Justice” and “If we don’t get it, what do we do? Shut it down!” were echoed by those in attendance.

Both UNL Police and Lincoln Police were on scene to monitor the situation.

Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity issued the following statement:

This is a developing story.

