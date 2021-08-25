Huskers prepare for the unknown leading up to Illinois

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Football coaches love film, an endless supply, but it doesn’t reveal everything and that will create a large challenge for the Huskers. Illinois blew out its staff after last season, everybody was fired and that means the replacements will make their debut in a conference game against Nebraska.

It is a unique situation because conference games have normally followed non-conference games. That is changed in a significant way in the Big Ten, a move that has played out in the last decade, and this year eight teams in the conference will make their 2021 debut against a Big Ten team.

Matt Lubick this morning, says simplifying the offense will help the #Huskers adjust if need be facing a new staff at Illinois, no game tape on the Illini with Bret Bielema. He says the offense is also executing well, the players understand the package @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/O8VLD1rwDL — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 24, 2021

“We stick to our game plan and we go out there and execute our plays. Defend their plays the way we need to. Run our defense. Then it doesn’t matter,” said Cam Taylor-Britt on the challenge of facing a staff making its debut.

The Huskers have not only been watching film of where the Illinois staff were previously but also watching film of the Illini itself. Studying the players that will be on the field Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.