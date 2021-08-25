Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs mom on Wednesday filed a lawsuit fighting the state’s ban on mask mandates.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Director of Education Ann Lebo, and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia were named in the lawsuit filed by Fran Parr in Polk County district court.

A Council Bluffs’ mom has filed a lawsuit against @KimReynoldsIA & the state’s public health and education directors calling for a reversal of Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/gMM6nrgE3P — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 25, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law banning mask mandates in May. But Parr and other Iowa parents have been calling attention to the state’s ban on mask mandates, particularly after a school district delayed the start of classes because of an outbreak.

AHSTW Community Schools in southwestern Iowa said Monday it is delaying the start of school because of a COVID-19 outbreak amid the staff.

Nearly every state with a law banning mask mandates is now facing legal challenges. The latest lawsuit was filed Tuesday in South Carolina by the American Civil Liberties Union. On Wednesday, several Florida school districts moved forward with mask requirements anyway.

A spokesman for Reynolds’ office sent a statement to 6 News on Wednesday night:

“In Iowa, our schools have been open safely and responsibly since August of last year. We now have the vaccine for adults and children over 12, with 65.4% of the eligible population in our state receiving at least one dose. These vaccines are the best tool to protect against Covid-19, and we encourage every eligible person to get one. Wearing masks is also a mitigation strategy that parents and students have the option to use. But long-term mask use can come with its own cost. Experts have raised concerns about the potential negative impact to students’ social, behavioral, and speech development. And they’ve noted that cloth face masks can become vectors for pathogens when they’re not used and washed properly. Ultimately, parents know the health of their children best - which is why the Governor supports parental choice over mandates.”

Read the lawsuit

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.