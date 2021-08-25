Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Severe storms moving through the Metro Tuesday night

Radar as of 1:30 AM Wednesday
Radar as of 1:30 AM Wednesday(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cluster of severe thunderstorms is pushing through the Omaha Metro Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. The strongest storms storms are capable of wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

As of 1:30 AM Wednesday, 12,852 OPPD customers were without power.

Here’s the latest on the severe weather pushing through the Omaha-metro right now.

