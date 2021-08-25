David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, heating up again Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong thunderstorms rumbled across the metro this morning bring torrential rain along with gusty winds. Those storms left behind much quieter weather, with plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler weather. Just slightly cooler, as temperatures have still warmed into the lower 90s for much of the metro, with the heat index climbing into the 95 to 100 degree range. We will stay very warm and humid this evening, with temperatures only cooling into the middle 80s by 10pm. The metro area should stay dry tonight, though a few storms are possible in far northeast Nebraska into northern Iowa.

Hot and humid weather quickly builds back into the metro Thursday, with temperatures soaring into the 90s by Noon. Highs should top out around 97 in the metro, with temperatures trying to push toward 100 in Lincoln. The humidity remains rather thick, which will push the heat index into the 100 to 110 degree range yet again. Be sure to take it easy and drink plenty of water if you have to spend an extended period of time outdoors Thursday.

Heat Index Forecast Thursday (WOWT)

Friday will likely be just about as hot and humid, though a few clouds could keep temperatures down a degree or two. The heat will stick around into Saturday, with highs still topping out in the middle 90s. A cold front will finally enter the picture Saturday evening or overnight, bringing a good chance for scattered storms to the area, and perhaps some heavier downpours. The front will clear out Sunday morning, leaving some pleasant weather to end the weekend. High temperatures should drop back in the middle 80s for Sunday and Monday with lower humidity. However, the break will be rather short-lived as heat and humidity return to the forecast for the middle of next week.

