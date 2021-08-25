‘Damn the deadline’: Sen. Sasse says U.S. should be ‘perfectly willing’ to spill enemies’ blood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday said the U.S. shouldn’t cower to Taliban threats regarding the deadline of rescue operations in Afghanistan.

“Damn the deadline,” Sen. Sasse tweeted, urging President Biden to let the Taliban know “we’re getting our people out however long it takes, and that we’re perfectly willing to spill Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS blood to do it.”

President Biden decided Tuesday to stick with his deadline next week for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman, speaking prior to word of Biden’s decision, said anew that the militant group would oppose any extension of the Aug. 31 deadline. It has allowed the airlift to continue without major interference.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

