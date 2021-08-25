Children’s Hospital opens Hubbard Center, adding helipad, pediatric ICUs, specialty care

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital and Medical Center unveiled its nine-story addition on Wednesday.

The Hubbard Center for Children, physically connected to the original hospital, is located between the hospital’s Wiebe Tower and the specialty pediatric center.

The new center features enhanced surgical space and expands the hospital’s radiology and emergency departments. It will also house the hospital’s neonatal and pediatric ICUs, the fetal care center, a cardiac care unit, and a hematology and oncology unit.

It also has a helipad.

At the unveiling of the new Hubbard Center for Children’s Hospital, President & Ceo Chanda Chacon tells me she would support a mask mandate if one was reinstated for Omaha. “Anything we can do to support and protect kids” she said. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/4CwRSjpgvL — Lauren Melendez (@LMelendezNews) August 25, 2021

Patients will be admitted and moved into the new facility on Sunday, according to a release from the hospital.

“The Hubbard Center for Children offers our team the space, equipment and innovation they need to continue to be excellent and deliver the best outcomes and experiences for patients and families,” Chanda Chacón, Children’s President & CEO, said in the release. “With its opening, more children will have access to the care they need, closer to home, for generations to come. This is a historic milestone on our journey to fulfill our mission: to improve the life of every child.”

The addition is named for longtime local philanthropists Dr. Theodore and Claire Hubbard, whose son was in attendance at Wednesday’s scaled-down grand opening event.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Jean Stothert were also in attendance.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.