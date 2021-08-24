Two pets die in house fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department has reported two pets died in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire was accidental and the cause was because of an electrical event. On a report of a fire in an air conditioner, crews went to a home near South 16th and I Street and report smoke inside the home throughout.

The “Nebraska Humane Society was called to the scene for two family pets that died in the fire,” according to the release. The fire was put out within 21 minutes when they found fire in an electrical panel.

Everyone was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived and there are no reported injuries.

