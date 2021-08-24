Advertisement

Two pets die in house fire in Omaha neighborhood

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department has reported two pets died in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire was accidental and the cause was because of an electrical event. On a report of a fire in an air conditioner, crews went to a home near South 16th and I Street and report smoke inside the home throughout.

The “Nebraska Humane Society was called to the scene for two family pets that died in the fire,” according to the release. The fire was put out within 21 minutes when they found fire in an electrical panel.

Everyone was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived and there are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
State senator calls out Nebraska’s apparent recruitment of unvaccinated healthcare workers
A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
The Douglas County Board of Health voted Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, to confirm Dr....
Douglas County health director calls for mask mandate as local COVID-19 positivity increases

Latest News

11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Nebraska officers recover 11 pounds of fentanyl during stop
NSP conducts surprise commercial vehicle inspections
Omaha Police identify suspect in fatal shooting
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lancaster County brings back mask mandate