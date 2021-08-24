Tuesday Aug. 24 COVID-19 update: Another Millard class closed; Lincoln reports 3 deaths, implements mask mandate

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Another Millard elementary class closed

Millard Public Schools on Tuesday confirmed that a classroom at Cody Elementary had been closed due to spread of COVID-19, per Douglas County Health Department guidance.

“The school will work with families to continue learning while students are out of class,” an MPS spokeswoman said.

The district had three other closed classrooms as of Tuesday: two at Montclair Elementary, which was the district’s first to shut down, was reporting 10 active cases on the MPS COVID-19 information page; and one at Upchurch, which had three active cases.

According to the data page, the district had 72 active cases as of Tuesday. Five elementary schools had three or more cases: Cody, Disney, Ezra, Montclair, and Upchurch. Andersen, North, and Russell middle schools were reporting at least three active cases; and North, South, and West high schools were also reporting more than three active cases.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 deaths: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 90s, and a woman in her 90s. One of them was vaccinated; the other two were not, LLCHD reported.

The Lincoln-area COVID-19 death toll is now 262.

Additionally, LLCHD said Tuesday that it had confirmed 158 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 34,596 cases.

Lincoln-area hospitals are caring for 75 patients with COVID-19, 12 of them on ventilators, LLCHD reported.

LLCHD said Tuesday that 70.1% of residents ages 16 and older are considered fully vaccinated.

Lincoln-Lancaster County implements mask mandate

(KOLN) - LLCHD on Tuesday initiated its second mask mandate: Health Director Pat Lopez said beginning Thursday, a Directed Health Measure will be implemented, requiring masks indoors.

The LLCHD said that face coverings for outdoor events are still recommended, not required. This includes events such as Husker football games or outdoor concerts.

The DHM will last from Thursday, Aug. 26, until Thursday, Sept. 30, affecting ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.

UNL, Lincoln schools requiring masks

(KOLN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced that they will be requiring face masks for all students and staff in indoor spaces, starting Wednesday.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green sent an email to all staff and students, detailing the situation, which aligns with the LLCHD mask mandate.

“This public health decision was necessary due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and the incredible strain it is putting on local hospitals, which are seeing younger and younger patients seriously ill with COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant,” the letter states.

Lincoln Public Schools also sent a letter to student families outlining a similar policy, noting that 723 students had been excluded from school last week due to COVID-19.

“Face coverings will be REQUIRED for ALL students in grades PreK-12, LPS staff, visitors, volunteers and families inside all LPS buildings,” the letter states.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed an additional 232 positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the local total to 76,836 cases.

The rolling seven-day average decreased to 164 cases, two less than Monday, but was still higher than Friday’s average of 149 cases. Two weeks ago, that number was 122 a week ago. About a month ago, it was 39.

The local COVID-19 death toll stands at 744.

As of Tuesday’s report, local hospitals were 80% full, with 284 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 81% full with 58 beds available — 22 fewer than Monday. Hospitals are caring for 166 COVID-19 patients — 21 more than Monday — and two of them are pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 55 patients are in ICUs, 21 of them on ventilators. Six additional patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at UNO’s Dodge Street Campus, 6001 Dodge St.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center , 2222 Binney St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at UNO’s Dodge Street Campus, 6001 Dodge St.

FRIDAY

6-9 a.m. at Airlite Plastics , located at 6110 Abbott Drive

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the farmers’ market at the Old Market City Parking Garage, located at 1011 Jackson St.

9 a.m.-noon at Eagle’s Nest Worship Center , located at 5775 Sorensen Parkway

Noon-4 p.m. at Clare Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave.

5-8 p.m. at the Memorial Park concert, located at 6005 Underwood Ave.

Third doses are available for immunocompromised individuals starting this week! Whether it's your first, second, or third, we would love to help you protect yourself #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

