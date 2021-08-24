Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Another day with intense heat, better storm chances too.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting very warm today in the upper 70s for most of us. That will set the stage for another hot and humid day for us all. Highs jump well into the 90s very easily again today with heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees most of the afternoon. A heat advisory is in place.

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(WOWT)
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index Tuesday
Heat Index Tuesday(WOWT)

There is a little better chance of a few showers and storms after noon today thanks to a weak front dropping into the area. Those near and north of I-80 have the best chance to see a spotty shower or storm during the PM hours. Those chances increase to 60% after 10pm tonight with slightly elevated chances of a little severe weather too. An isolated storm with some stronger wind gusts near 60 mph would be the biggest threat.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

There may be a little bit of lingering shower and storm activity by Wednesday morning before everything clears out for the rest of Wednesday. A little less heat will be left behind but we’ll still jump into the 90s rather easily. A quick rebound back into the mid and upper 90s is expected Thursday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

