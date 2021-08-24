Omaha Police identify suspect in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman.

Brandon Boone, 28, has a warrant for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Boone was identified as the suspect in the homicide of Jamie Nau, 29, by OPD Homicide investigators.

Officials say she was found dead outside of a home near 83rd and Miami Street on Sunday night. Police also say if anyone has information or tips to call the Homicide Unit or Omaha Crime Stoppers.

