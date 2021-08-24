Omaha couple helps with mission to donate backpacks, school supplies to children in Haiti

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple returned this morning from a trip to help school children in an impoverished nation. But it came a frightening mission soon after arrival in Haiti.

“They get their backpacks, school supplies, and their books,” said Pam Burkland.

Working to improve life for kids in Haiti, Pam and Brad Burkland never imagine putting their own lives at risk.

“You can see the big cracks in the walls,” said Brad Burkland.

Starting with the cab ride from the airport unscathed, the Burklands traveled to near the epicenter where they and five other volunteers had a mission to complete.

“And I realize as I’m looking around and I see all the other cars are shaking just like ours. And I see the billboards shaking and I’m saying, ‘oh my goodness it’s an earthquake,’” said Brad.

Distributing backpacks and school supplies to 2,600 Haitian kids.

“With all the devastation that’s around and what they see, I mean, this gives them hope. A reason to hope. A reason to continue on, knowing that school is going to go on,” said Pam.

The weakened mission building was declared unsafe so like their hosts, the Burklands slept outside. After a successful 10 day mission to Haiti, the Burklands are glad to be home because of the little things, like air conditioning and a cold drink.

“It’s ice in a glass that you miss,” said Brad.

They say their temporary hardships don’t compare to harsh life for Haitians in rural areas especially in the days right after the earthquake.

“They are excited to get anything. Even if they are not brand new shoes to them they’re new so they’re excited to have a pair of shoes because a lot of them don’t have any,” said Pam.

Tokens of appreciation that will remind the Burklands of the smiles from kids given a backpack full of hope in a country filled with devastation.

The is the fourth year the Omaha couple participated in Mission Haiti. All the backpacks, school supplies, and shoes for the kids are donated.

