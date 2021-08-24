Advertisement

Nurses at Bryan Health talk about second surge of COVID-19

“Look, these people are dying. I am holding them in their last breaths.”
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, about a third of the Intensive Care Units at Bryan Health are filled by COVID patients. One hundred percent of the patients in Bryan Health’s Intensive Care Unit are unvaccinated and 100% of the patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

Nurses say they feel frustrated with the community’s lack of trust in science and the harmful effects of not being vaccinated.

It’s been an emotional year for Katherine Wolverton and Taylor Kadavy. Both say in the second wave of COVID-19, they’re seeing younger patients getting sicker, and more death.

“Look, these people are dying. I am holding them in their last breaths,” said Wolverton. She said the experience has been frustrating. “We’re in the middle of this surge, and that a lot of these people aren’t going to probably get vaccinated. It’s been frustrating and hard to not be angry sometimes.”

Wolverton works on the Progressive Care floor at Bryan Health.

“We are going to see a lot more sick patients, we are going to see a lot more death. It makes you feel like giving up, like what’s the point?”

Kadavy started working in Bryan’s ICU in late January of 2020. Said Kadavy:

“I’m 25 years old, for reference, and I’ve been taking care of patients my age, my generation.”

Kadavy said healthcare providers are fighting a two-front battle: against COVID-19 and misinformation.

“The first question I get is ‘What were there comorbidities?’ It’s more whether or not you’re vaccinated at this point,” said Kadavy. “I think that is the biggest comorbidity.”

Wolverton and Kadavy both agree there is hope with the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and urge the community to get the jab.

“We don’t want patients to get sick from COVID. We don’t want to see you in our ICU,” said Kadavy.

But if the second surge continues on the track it’s on now, without any changes from the community, Wolverton said hospitals will feel the stress of it all.

“Our ERs are full,” said Wolverton. “People are having to sit down in the ER hallways because we don’t have patient beds because they’re all being taken up with COVID.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska denies Douglas County health director’s mask mandate request
AP file image
Elkhorn teacher on administrative leave after sharing post comparing masks to KKK hoods
Large fish kill at Summer Haven Lake
Summer fish kill at Fremont area lake
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 24 COVID-19 update: Another Millard class closed; Lincoln reports 3 deaths, implements mask mandate
Omaha Police identify suspect in fatal shooting

Latest News

Children's Hospital and Medical Center unveiled its newly completed Hubbard Center for Children...
Children’s Hospital opens Hubbard Center, adding helipad, pediatric ICUs, specialty care
Veonta Hopper
Wanted man who set fire during standoff out of hospital, now in jail
Austin Mathiasen
Omaha man accused of sexual assault while failing to properly register as sex offender
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
Craig Keller & Whitney Reynek
Two arrested for copper theft, power outage in northeast Iowa