Nugent: Scott Frost all business answering questions before the Huskers play Illinois

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost quickly moved through his session answering questions, his part only lasted five minutes. The head coach was very business-like and maybe even a little short leading up to the Huskers opener on the road at Illinois.

It is a huge game for the program, a conference win in the division against a team Nebraska should beat is the objective. But a loss for a second straight year against the Illini who fired their coach last year would be a big blow. That would put Nebraska in a big hole before the start of September. An even bigger problem when you consider it came against a team the Huskers are favored to beat, Nebraska is a touchdown favorite.

There isn’t much to report from Frost’s Q&A but he did say unvaccinated players will be tested once a week and there will be more on that topic to come. Also, the team handed out a dozen Blackshirts. The group included Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams, JoJo Domann, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Damion Daniels, Ben Stille, Ty Robinson and Deontre Thomas.

“Getting a Blackshirt kind of puts things into perspective every time just because it reminds you of the rich history of this place and all the people that came before you and all the people that will come after you,” Domann said.

There will likely be more to come, there was not a Blackshirt for the starting cornerback opposite Taylor-Britt. It could be Quinton Newsome or maybe even transfer Tyreke Johnson. There was not a depth chart released today, which means we will likely find out Saturday at noon who won that starting job.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.