NSP conducts surprise commercial vehicle inspections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Douglas County.

According to a release from NSP, the inspections are performed by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Preventative Selective team, or MAPS. With the number of troopers on hand, they should be able to inspect 50 to 60 vehicles at the location.

Troopers are looking for everything, from tires to breaks, lights, and the horn, all the way to the load that you’re carrying. For them, it’s all about safety.

“So we’re looking for those major, critical items, to make sure they’re safe to be out on the roadways,” Sgt. Jason Stahl with the NSP said. “If they’re not, we’ll do the violations and place them out of service for those violations.”

Sgt. Stahl said surprise inspections like these are important in making sure we don’t see these vehicles getting into devastating accidents.

“A lot of commercial motor vehicle accidents that occur, they’re pretty spectacular in terms of what happens,” Stahl said. “They’re larger, they’re heavier. If they’re involved in a crash or collision, there tends to be a lot more property damage and potential for injuries or fatalities is much higher with these bigger vehicles.”

The results of the MAPS enforcement activity will be released after Tuesday’s enforcement.

