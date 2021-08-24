Advertisement

NSP conducts surprise commercial vehicle inspections

(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Douglas County.

According to a release from NSP, the inspections are performed by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Preventative Selective team, or MAPS. With the number of troopers on hand, they should be able to inspect 50 to 60 vehicles at the location.

Troopers are looking for everything, from tires to breaks, lights, and the horn, all the way to the load that you’re carrying. For them, it’s all about safety.

“So we’re looking for those major, critical items, to make sure they’re safe to be out on the roadways,” Sgt. Jason Stahl with the NSP said. “If they’re not, we’ll do the violations and place them out of service for those violations.”

Sgt. Stahl said surprise inspections like these are important in making sure we don’t see these vehicles getting into devastating accidents.

“A lot of commercial motor vehicle accidents that occur, they’re pretty spectacular in terms of what happens,” Stahl said. “They’re larger, they’re heavier. If they’re involved in a crash or collision, there tends to be a lot more property damage and potential for injuries or fatalities is much higher with these bigger vehicles.”

The results of the MAPS enforcement activity will be released after Tuesday’s enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
State senator calls out Nebraska’s apparent recruitment of unvaccinated healthcare workers
A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
The Douglas County Board of Health voted Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, to confirm Dr....
Douglas County health director calls for mask mandate as local COVID-19 positivity increases

Latest News

11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Nebraska officers recover 11 pounds of fentanyl during stop
Two pets die in house fire in Omaha neighborhood
Omaha Police identify suspect in fatal shooting
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lancaster County brings back mask mandate