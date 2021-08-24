Advertisement

No change in mask policy at PLVCS, but that could change

Classroom
Classroom(Pixabay)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista Community School District continues to strongly encourage masks and vaccines but that policy could change in the future.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board voted 6-0 no a resolution to make short-term operational changes possible in response to the pandemic without needing a formal board meeting.

The school district could consider intermediate steps that would range from relatively low-impact decisions, such as not allowing outside groups to use school facilities, to higher-impact decisions such as implementing masks in classrooms where outbreaks occur.

A similar resolution was approved of last year but the emergency powers were never implemented.

