No change in mask policy at PLVCS, but that could change

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista Community School District continues to strongly encourage masks and vaccines but that policy could change in the future.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board voted 6-0 no a resolution to make short-term operational changes possible in response to the pandemic without needing a formal board meeting.

The school district could consider intermediate steps that would range from relatively low-impact decisions, such as not allowing outside groups to use school facilities, to higher-impact decisions such as implementing masks in classrooms where outbreaks occur.

A similar resolution was approved of last year but the emergency powers were never implemented.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.