Nebraska officers recover 11 pounds of fentanyl during stop

11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says law officers recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

A trooper stopped a car on Interstate 80 near Lexington on Monday night. The patrol says a trooper and a Dawson County sheriff’s deputy saw marijuana in the car and found the fentanyl during a search.

The driver, 27-year-old Alexis Murillo Godoy, of Long Beach, California, was arrested and jailed on possible counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges.

The patrol says the Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that 11 pounds of fentanyl contain about 2.5 million lethal doses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

