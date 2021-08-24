Advertisement

Man charged, accused of fatally shooting Sioux City roommate

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of his roommate.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 52-year-old Robert Buel was arrested following the shooting death of 41-year-old Jason Lafferty on Sunday. Police say the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a home along 21st Street.

Arriving officers found Lafferty fatally wounded and say Buel was also at the home. Police say an investigation showed that Buel and Lafferty had been arguing when Lafferty went to the home’s garage and Buel followed him armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

Police say Buel pointed the shotgun at Lafferty before putting it down and shooting Lafferty with the handgun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Omaha Police investigate shooting between two cars

Latest News

Iowa teen hurt, 15-year-old sister killed in train-car wreck
Iowa man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return
Big Ten’s new policy forces teams to forfeit game if impacted by COVID
Council Bluffs man charged in shooting that led to wrong-way chase