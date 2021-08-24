Advertisement

Iowa man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return

(Source: Polk County Jail via AP File)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail even though he was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet.

Douglas Jensen’s lawyer wrote in a court filing Sunday that Jensen concedes he violated the terms of his release by accessing a video-sharing website that features misinformation about vaccinations and other matters. But he asked the judge to give Jensen another chance.

Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail. He told the judge he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories.

Prosecutors say Jensen’s violation shows he didn’t have a change of heart.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Omaha Police investigate shooting between two cars

Latest News

Man charged, accused of fatally shooting Sioux City roommate
Iowa teen hurt, 15-year-old sister killed in train-car wreck
Big Ten’s new policy forces teams to forfeit game if impacted by COVID
Council Bluffs man charged in shooting that led to wrong-way chase