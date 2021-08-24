Elkhorn teacher on administrative leave after social media post comparing masks to KKK hoods

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher in the Elkhorn Public Schools district has been placed on administrative leave after sharing an offensive post on Facebook.

Parents of students at the elementary school say they were offended and shocked after a teacher in the school reposted a meme associating those who don’t wear masks with the Klu Klux Klan.

“It’s very alarming to know that we have personal views leaking into the district,” says parent Ann Mouw. “I believe in any teacher having their own personal beliefs, but when that belief is so strong and comparing our constitutional rights to a hate group, that is not going to be tolerated, it should not be tolerated in any school.”

Mouw, along with several other parents in the Elkhorn district told 6 News they believe the teacher should be placed on administrative leave, and that the teacher should offer an explanation to parents and the district.

“I’m literally sick to my stomach. I trusted her unbiased unpolitical opinion. And I loved her — nothing ever made me think that she would have that type of discriminatory behavior,” Mouw said.

The district confirmed in a statement to 6 News that the teacher has been placed on leave. Their statement reads:

“Elkhorn Public Schools was made aware of the referenced social media post this morning. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave as we investigate this matter. Notably, the stated views were expressed on the individual’s personal social media account and do not represent those of the Elkhorn Public Schools.”

The teacher reached out to 6 News to give some clarifications to the post, saying that in the comment section, they clarified their reason for posting the photo: “What I’m saying is that Klu Klux Klan members, if they’re anti-maskers, they’re hypocrites.”

“My personal views on politics, masking, those are outside of the classroom. I love my job. My opinions are not part of my job. I do my job, I teach math, I teach literature, I teach critical thinking skills. We don’t talk about politics.”

