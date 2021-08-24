Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that sent one to hospital

(123RF)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is in an ongoing investigation of a Sunday night shooting.

Officers report one person being taken to Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries. They describe the suspect’s car as an orange, two-door Dodge Challenger that they believe was involved in the shooting.

Police went to the scene of 162nd and Butler Ave a found someone who was hit with “a single, small caliber bullet,” according to the release.

To give a tip or any information, they say to contact DCSO Major Crimes Unit at 402-444-4358 or the DCSO Tip Line at 402-444-6000, any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

