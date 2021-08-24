Advertisement

LIVE: Douglas County health director calls for mask mandate as local COVID-19 positivity increases

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse has called for a mask mandate in Douglas County.

Dr. Huse told the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning that she had sent a request to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to approve a Directed Health Measure mandating masking for everyone ages 5 and older at most indoor public venues.

Dr. Huse said the request is to implement a mandate until local COVID-19 indicators fall below “substantial,” in line with federal guidance; or until eight weeks after COVID-19 vaccine approval for children ages 5-11.

“We are just a little worse than we were a year ago,” Dr. Huse said about the local COVID-19 indicators.

The update is part of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

