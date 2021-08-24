David’s Evening Forecast - Hot this evening, a few storms overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot and humid weather across the metro again today, though the humidity was actually a touch lower than yesterday. Heat index readings still topped 100 degrees for much of the area. High temperatures making at run at 100 in Lincoln and Beatrice. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s for the metro through at least 8pm. Overnight, we will see temperatures fall back into the middle 70s with plenty of humidity sticking around.

A few scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight as a weak cold front tried to push into the area. Storm chances will increase generally after 10pm, lasting into the early morning hours of Wednesday. A few wind gusts and heavier downpours are possible, but widespread rain or severe weather is not expected. Not everyone will see rain with this round of storms. Rain should generally fade away by sunrise Wednesday. The heat will return again for Wednesday afternoon, though we may be just a couple degrees cooler than what we are seeing today. Heat index readings will likely top 100 degrees again across most of southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa where a heat advisory is in effect.

Heat Advisory Wednesday (WOWT)

The heat and humidity will stick around for the rest of the week, with highs in the middle to upper 90s each day through Saturday. The heat index will likely climb into the low 100s each day as well. A stronger cold front will enter the picture Saturday evening or overnight, bringing a slightly better chance for storms and a bit of a cool down to end the weekend. Unfortunately, the cool down doesn’t last long as 90-degree weather quickly returns by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.