Council Bluffs man charged in shooting that led to wrong-way chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man, police say, that was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs that lead to a wrong way chase in Omaha was released from the hospital and now faces multiple charges.

Brandon Hines has charges in Iowa of an assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer while attempting to inflict serious injury and second-degree theft.

After being released from the hospital, he was taken into custody on a warrant of violating parole from the State of Nebraska, according to the release. Officials from the Iowa Department of Public Safety say Hines will be extradited to Iowa to face those charges.

