Advertisement

Big Ten’s new policy forces teams to forfeit game if impacted by COVID

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new rule teams are being forced to follow in the Big Ten and it’s directly related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials announced on Monday morning, if a Big Ten team is unable to play a game this season due to COVID-19, they will be forced to take it as a loss.

This is a new policy that requires a team to forfeit a game because of infections or if infections are keeping the team from being able to compete.

The other team will automatically be given a win. But if neither team can play because of COVID, the game will be considered a no contest.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Omaha Police investigate shooting between two cars

Latest News

Man charged, accused of fatally shooting Sioux City roommate
Iowa teen hurt, 15-year-old sister killed in train-car wreck
Iowa man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return
Council Bluffs man charged in shooting that led to wrong-way chase