Big Ten’s new policy forces teams to forfeit game if impacted by COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new rule teams are being forced to follow in the Big Ten and it’s directly related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials announced on Monday morning, if a Big Ten team is unable to play a game this season due to COVID-19, they will be forced to take it as a loss.

This is a new policy that requires a team to forfeit a game because of infections or if infections are keeping the team from being able to compete.

The other team will automatically be given a win. But if neither team can play because of COVID, the game will be considered a no contest.

