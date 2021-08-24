Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
State senator calls out Nebraska’s apparent recruitment of unvaccinated healthcare workers
16-year-old shot in Omaha; police asking public for information

Latest News

Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Afghan airlift records best day yet: 20,000-plus flown out
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans