Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat & humidity are back along with some sporadic storm potential

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heat and humidity have returned and they’ll be tough to get rid of all week. Temperatures in the 70s along with some clouds are what you’ll walk out the door to. Highs will warm well into the 90s this afternoon thanks to the sun breaking through and the south breeze. It will likely feel as hot as 100-105 at times this afternoon too.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index (WOWT)

There are a few showers and storms to the southwest this morning that are sending clouds our way but all of that will fade with the rising sun today. There is the threat of a few more spotty T-showers late this afternoon through sunset but most of us will likely stay dry, hot and humid.

Monday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Heat, humidity and sporadic storm chances will be the story each and every day this week. No washouts are likely but there are chances each day that could interrupt outdoor plans from time to time. Highs in the 90s will push 100-105 each and every day this week. Keep an eye on the limited severe potential with each storm chance as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

