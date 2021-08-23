Omaha police identify homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to a shooting Sunday night and found the body of Jamie Nau, 29, outside of a home.

The call came out at 6:59 p.m. at 83rd and Miami Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at the Omaha Crime Stoppers website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

