Omaha police identify homicide victim

A crime investigation.
A crime investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to a shooting Sunday night and found the body of Jamie Nau, 29, outside of a home.

The call came out at 6:59 p.m. at 83rd and Miami Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at the Omaha Crime Stoppers website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

