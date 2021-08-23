Omaha-metro doctors and hospitals address potential vaccine mandate after FDA approval

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Medical officials are hoping today’s decision by the FDA to formally approve the COVID-19 vaccine will mean more people will feel comfortable taking the shot. Some officials believe approving the vaccine for those 16 and older didn’t go far enough.

“My only concern and my only regret is that the FDA did not extend that full licensure down to children between the ages of 12 and 15 because I think that’s a very important demographic that we need to protect as quickly as we can,” said Dr. James Lawler.

Dr. James Lawler, the Director of the Global Center Health Security, believes there is ample evidence to support mandatory vaccines for schools just as we do for many other routine vaccines.

Officials from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services basically say the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine won’t mean much change for Nebraska school children. In a statement released today, officials write they are pleased the FDA approved the vaccine and they hope more Nebraskans will get vaccinated. But it remains a parental decision whether to vaccinate a child against COVID-19.

Dr. Lawler says it’s unfortunate that politics has become a dominant topic that has intertwined with everything about the pandemic.

“And that is obviously incredibly unfortunate because the virus really doesn’t care what political you are and politics should really have nothing to do with combating a public health emergency. Which this pandemic, the worst pandemic that we’ve seen in over a hundred years certainly is.”

Other doctors point out that mandatory vaccination is nothing new.

“We require with certain exemptions people to get other vaccines, what is so special about this one.”

Officials at Immanuel say today’s FDA approval played a role in requiring all of its employees to get a COVID-19 shot.

“If anything, mostly because in a lot of conversations with staff over the months, a lot of people were waiting for an official authorization from the FDA before they said they would proceed with their vaccination,’ said Dr. Devin Fox, Immanuel Medical Director.

Medical officials believe the FDA approval will most likely lead to more health care providers and businesses requiring COVID vaccinations for their employees.

“United Airlines announced they are going to require all of their employees to be vaccinated. I know many business law firms for example that are requiring everyone being vaccinated and obviously, most of the hospitals and health care facilities are making that decision. Yes, I think it makes everyone feel comfortable,” said Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health Chief Medical Officer.

Immanuel officials say the early days of COVID hit the senior care centers especially hard and they’re concerned with a possible shortage that could come with the mandate. But they also say they will stand behind their decision.

“We hope we’re able to work through this together. But if it so happens that they’re still not able to or unwilling to proceed with vaccination, they will no longer be employed with us as of November 1st.”

Dr. Fox says this mandate is all about protecting their clients.

“We really want to do everything we can so we don’t have another winter 2020. It was hard.”

Dr. Fox says 96% of their seniors have been vaccinated and a great majority of them want the people who provide them care to be vaccinated. Should the University of Nebraska system require vaccines for students and facility?

Dr. James Lawler points out there are a number of universities across the country that are requiring vaccines for students and staff that been upheld in court.

“I think that’s an effective tool to help create a safer campus environment certainly to create a safer environment for students and staff but also for the communities around those universities. A number of studies have shown that what happens on a college campus with COVID doesn’t stay on a college campus.”

