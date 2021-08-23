Nebraska State Patrol arrest motorcyclist, mother after separate pursuits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people after separate pursuits on Sunday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., NSP said a trooper saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly on Interstate 680 near the West Dodge Road exit.

“The motorcycle was speeding, splitting between other vehicles, and passing on the shoulder,” according to the NSP release issued Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist fled from the trooper, who attempted a traffic stop. The trooper pursued then backed off as NSP Aviation Support Division support began tracking the motorcycle from the air.

NSP pilots reported spotting the motorcyclist driving recklessly through parts of west Omaha until arriving at an apartment complex near 129th and Q streets. The driver then fled from patrol units on foot.

Following a foot pursuit, NSP said troopers arrested Lenn Farley, 32, of Papillion to face charges of felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. Farley was also wanted on a warrant out of Hall County, according to the release.

Later that evening, a trooper tried to pull over a Chevy Malibu that had fled a traffic stop initiated by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:45 p.m., the trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle near the 84th Street exit on westbound Interstate 80, but the car fled.

NSP pursued, following the driver onto northbound Interstate 680, then westbound on West Center Road.

Near 119th Street and West Center Road, the trooper then performed a tactical maneuver know as a pursuit intervention technique, NSP told 6 News, bringing the car to a stop. During the arrest, troopers also found four children were in the vehicle, the release states.

The driver, 32-year-old Tiara Cook of Omaha, was arrested on charges of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, child abuse/neglect; not having an operator’s license, and false reporting.

Cook was taken to Douglas County Jail, and the children were “placed with family,” the release states.

